Tyrese Maxey Injury: Out for remainder of season

Maxey (finger) is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Thursday.

Maxey has been out since March 4 with a sprained right finger and is still dealing with discomfort despite ongoing rehab. With the 76ers eliminated from postseason contention and just six games left on the schedule, the team is being cautious with the 24-year-old and electing to shut him down for the season, joining Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin) and Jared McCain (knee). Quentin Grimes, Lonnie Walker and Jared Butler have been handling most of the backcourt minutes recently, but Kyle Lowry returned to game action Tuesday following a lengthy absence and could play a significant role down the stretch. Maxey should make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and there's been no mention of surgery yet.