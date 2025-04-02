Tyrese Maxey Injury: Remains out for Thursday

Maxey (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey will miss a 17th straight game for the 76ers due to a sprained finger on his right hand. Philadelphia will likely continue to lean on Jared Butler to shoulder the load as the starting point guard, with Quentin Grimes and Lonnie Walker also seeing extra usage.