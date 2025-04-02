Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Remains out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025

Maxey (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey will miss a 17th straight game for the 76ers due to a sprained finger on his right hand. Philadelphia will likely continue to lean on Jared Butler to shoulder the load as the starting point guard, with Quentin Grimes and Lonnie Walker also seeing extra usage.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
