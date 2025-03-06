Zach Collins News: Battles foul trouble in win

Collins accumulated three points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Magic.

Collins was limited to just 12 minutes as a result of fouling out, bringing to an end his recent productive stretch. While this was a night to forget, Collins has been playing his best basketball of the season, slotting in as the starting center with Nikola Vucevic sidelined with a calf injury. Until Vucevic is cleared to return, expect to see Collins running with the starters.