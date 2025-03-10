NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 10

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

We begin the week with a massive 10-game slate, including an intriguing matchup between the Western Conference leaders. Below, I'll list my favorite FanDuel endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

Although I gave my share of Memphis recommendations, I noticed I was a little light on Phoenix. The salaries for the Suns' elites weren't great, but I suspect you can find some options I missed. I also slid past Orlando's elite options due to the low projected totals. I'm obviously very intrigued by the DEN/OKC matchup, and my endorsements reflect that.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL Luka Doncic (back) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Jaxson Hayes (knee) - OUT

LAL Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) - OUT

LAL Rui Hachimura (knee) - OUT

LAL LeBron James (groin) - OUT

Doncic's status will inform a lot about the playability of pivots, but it should be safe to upgrade Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,500) slightly due to the lack of options in the frontcourt. If Doncic misses, Austin Reaves ($7,500) would be a preferred add.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - DOUBTFUL

BOS Al Horford (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

I'd look at Boston's questionable tags with some skepticism, although the team should be fairly confident in its ability to beat Utah without Tatum in the lineup. Explore the starting five once it is announced, and go from there, with Jaylen Brown ($8,500) being the first off the board.

ATL Trae Young (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

Young has played through this injury successfully, but I'll list him here just in case. Dyson Daniels ($7,600) would get an upgrade if he missed.

PHI Andre Drummond (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Tyrese Maxey (back) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Paul George (groin) - OUT

Drummond left the game and didn't return in the second half Sunday night, which torpedoed some of my entries. There's no immediate word on him or Maxey for this back-to-back. Quentin Grimes ($7,100) remains a strong play, and although Lonnie Walker has balled out for two consecutive games, I'm not yet a believer. Guerschon Yabusele ($5,700) will start if Drummond isn't cleared.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Haliburton is in danger of missing a third consecutive game. Andrew Nembhard ($6,000) is the direct pivot if he's out again.

HOU Fred VanVleet (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Amen Thompson (ankle) - OUT

We may see VanVleet return tonight, but Thompson's absence has certainly helped out Dillon Brooks' ($4,600) bottom line. If VanVleet doesn't play, consider Jalen Green ($7,000).

MEM Jaren Jackson (ankle) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

The Grizzlies' production is almost exclusively focused on the team's backcourt elites, and the frontcourt options are too volatile to trust right now.

CHI Nikola Vucevic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Lonzo Ball (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

We could see Vucevic return Monday, but Zach Collins ($6,600) would emerge as an option if he's ruled out. Coby White ($7,700) is expected back, but his salary is a little high to consider as he gets back to 100 percent.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (toe) - OUT

TOR Ochai Agbaji (ankle) - OUT

TOR Gradey Dick (knee) - OUT

Toronto's first string is mostly back tonight. I don't trust any of the available frontcourt options for Poeltl.

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA John Collins (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

I suspect most of these tags are on the wrong side of questionable, with Kessler being the lone exception. Isaiah Collier ($6,100) and Keyonte George ($6,700) are in play, with Brice Sensabaugh ($4,700) also in line for 30 minutes.

DAL - SEVERAL ABSENCES

Dallas' pivots will be on a similar script, with Naji Marshall ($7,200), Klay Thompson ($5,900) and Kessler Edwards ($4,400) operating as the best pivots on the roster.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four familiar options at $10k and above for Monday. The DEN/OKC game looms large on this slate, and you can bet Nikola Jokic ($12,900) will be primed for a big night. Doncic, Tatum hold injury tags, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600) is also ready to go. The game has the second-highest projected total on the slate, and although both salaries are high, the scoring potential for both studs might be too good to pass up.

We have seven options in the $9k range, and I like Bam Adebayo ($9,000) and his dual eligibility best against the Hornets. Scottie Barnes ($9,300) should also be worthwhile against the Wizards.

We have no shortage of options at the $8k level, with Alperen Sengun ($8,900) emerging as an excellent center option at the high end. Ja Morant ($8,500) and Desmond Bane ($8,400) came through for me last night, and I like their chances again despite the back-to-back. I'm also bullish on Jamal Murray ($8,000) in the marquee matchup.

Also consider: Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,600) vs. DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($7,500) vs. PHI

Okongwu was dominant during the two-game tilt against Indiana, and he's very easy to slot due to his dual eligibility. The Sixers could be very thin up front tonight and Okongwu has enjoyed restful nights at home over the weekend.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,700) @ OKC

Denver's playmakers are projecting better due to the lower salary points, and while I wouldn't rule the Thunder options out, Porter's coming in at a very attractive salary relative to his potential production. He also logged solid lines against Oklahoma City this season, including a 24/15 double-double on the road.

Russell Westbrook, DEN ($6,200) @ OKC

The amount of time since Westbrook donned a Thunder uniform probably isn't enough to call tonight a revenge game, but it'll be all hands on deck for the Nuggets as they try to take one away from their Western Conference rival, and Westbrook should play a pivotal role. I wouldn't stack him with Murray, but I see the value of using one of them in this matchup.

D'Angelo Russell, BKN ($6,100) @ LAL

While Westbrook lacks revenge points, you can bet Russell is hopping mad. It's a revenge matchup of epic proportions, as Russell was shipped away from a playoff contender and is now languishing with the Nets. I'm usually a fan of the intangibles, so I'll take Russell despite his eligibility limitation at point guard.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Christie, DAL ($5,800) @ SAS

The Mavericks need all the help they can get, and Christie has shown glimmers of elite production in his new role. His dual eligibility is ideal, and he should enjoy some room to move against the Spurs.

Dalton Knecht, LAL ($4,600) vs. BKN

We haven't seen the kind of totals to justify adding Knecht during LeBron James' absence, but his salary is so low, it's hard not to put him in as a flier, especially if we're gunning for Jokic or SGA. Despite the risk, I think he's a great salary-saver.

Along with our injury pivots above, other budget options include:

PG/SG Tre Jones, CHI ($5,300)

SG/SF Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,300)

PF/C Alex Sarr, WAS ($6,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.