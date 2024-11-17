Zach Edey Injury: Won't return Sunday

Edey (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Edey needed assistance to get to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly after that. Edey will conclude Sunday's contest with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 14 minutes of action. Jay Huff will likely be the main beneficiary in Edey's absence, serving as the backup to Brandon Clarke.