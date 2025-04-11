Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Friday, April 11

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

Boston Celtics -10.5 after first half (-110, DraftKings)

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Jaylen Brown is the only Celtic on the injury report at the time of this writing, but I'd be shocked if the starters play the entire game. I expect Joe Mazzulla's plan for the starters is a dress rehearsal for the playoffs, with the hope that Boston can build a big first-half lead before giving way to the second unit in the second half.

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 9:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: This line is simply way too small in my opinion. Sure, the Thunder are rolling out a second unit, but so are the Jazz?!? I'll take OKC's second unit over every other bench in the league and probably over some first fives as well.

Tyler Herro over 31.5 PRA (-110, DraftKings)

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday morning that the Heat would be rolling out their usual rotation, so Herro, who's probable, should play 35+ minutes tonight. Over his last nine appearances, Herro has averaged 28.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game and reached this mark in eight of those contests.

Kevin Huerter over 12 points (-110, DraftKings)

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The floor spacing with the Bulls' starting five has created so many easy looks for Huerter recently. He's scored at least 12 points in 11 of his last 16 games and should see his usual workload with Chicago fighting for playoff seeding.

Aaron Gordon over 15 points (-110, DraftKings)

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: When Aaron Gordon has attempted double-digit shots this season (19 games), he's averaged 20.8. He took 16 shots in his first game in the Post Malone era. I think Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey will have their plates full trying to handle Nikola Jokic, which should lead to a lot of easy buckets for Gordon.

Anthony Davis under 37.5 PRA (-110, DraftKings)

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Davis has played more than 30 minutes once over seven appearances since returning to action. He's reached this mark only once during that stretch.

Anthony Edwards under 30 points (-100, DraftKings)

Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Edwards dropped 44 points in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies, but he's scored more than 30 points only five times over his last 18 games. I don't expect Brooklyn to put up much of a fight, so Edwards shouldn't have to score a ton for Minnesota to get this victory.

Kevin Porter O19 PRA, (-110, DraftKings)

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM ET

Intern Jeremy Schneider: In his past four outings, Porter is averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. Even coming off the bench, the 24-year-old has seen high usage recently and could clear the 19 mark just in scoring alone.