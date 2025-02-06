Zach LaVine News: Kings debut spoiled by Magic

LaVine logged 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Magic.

LaVine began his tenure in Sacramento with a tepid shooting night, effectively diluting the team's massive potential with the new addition. Domantas Sabonis was the only player to eclipse 20 points on the roster, so it was an exercise in futility for the majority of the game. Losing De'Aaron Fox will require a significant adjustment, and the Kings may experience some growing pains as they find the best way to implement LaVine.