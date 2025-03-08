Ziaire Williams News: Efficient 19 points in loss

Williams registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to Charlotte.

Williams got back into the starting lineup Saturday in the absence of Camerson Johnson (knee), and he finished second in scoring for the Nets behind D'Angelo Russell's 28 points. Williams has carved out a stable role during his first year in Brooklyn, averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes across nine games (eight starts) following the All-Star break.