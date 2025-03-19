Davis Warren Injury: Still recovering from ACL tear

Warren (knee) reportedly tore his ACL in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama and is still working his way back, per the Detroit Free Press.

The timetable for Warren to return to action isn't clear at the moment, and he's currently not expected to be part of the quarterback competition in Ann Arbor. Instead, true freshman Bryce Underwood and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene are expected to battle it out for that role. Warren figures to be a backup in his final season of college football, and could ultimately hit the portal this spring.