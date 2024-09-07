College Football Picks: Michigan vs. Texas

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Texas vs. Michigan

Get in on the college football action for 2024 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

The Texas Longhorns will travel to the Big House to take on the Michigan Wolverines in what should be a colossal battle between two CFP contenders. We will cover all the angles and prognosticate the outcome of this titanic matchup.

Michigan vs Texas Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Texas -7 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Michigan +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 42 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -270 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Michigan +225 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $250 in Bonus Bets and three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket!

The preseason line was much closer, but Michigan's shaky offense and Texas' huge win in Week 1 sent a lot of money Texas' way. The spread has settled since. The total continues to spiral downward as more and more bettors take the Under.

Michigan vs Texas Betting Picks for Week 2

Both teams look different after losing key pieces in the offseason. It's most noticeable in Michigan, where the departure of J.J. McCarthy has led to waves of uncertainty for Michigan's offensive effectiveness. The Wolverines still have one of the nation's top defenses, led by star cornerback Will Johnson, with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant heading up a stalwart defensive front. Keeping Quinn Ewers and a potent offense at bay will be Michigan's best chance of success, but that's a tall order. Texas clobbered a Colorado State team that was supposed to be a slightly tougher task, and they did it on both sides of the ball without much effort. It can be argued that Texas' offense was even better when Arch Manning took the field, but there isn't a quarterback controversy here unless Ewers struggles. Despite some injuries in the backfield, Texas ran the ball effectively but won't have that luxury against the Wolverines, who limited a talented Fresno State squad to nine rushing yards. An inability to run the ball will force Texas to win through the air, and while that's an equally difficult proposition, Ewers and the passing offense had no problem against Colorado State, who had one of the Mountain West's best defenses last season. Texas' easy win, matched with what appears to be an anemic Michigan offense, is what drives my pick this week. Michigan's offense won't be able to keep Texas off the field, and while the Wolverines will make its share of stops, the Longhorns will have too many opportunities and will surely capitalize on a few of them.

Michigan vs. Texas Expert Pick: Texas -7 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get a piece of the action during the 2024 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in Bonus Bets and a 1-Month Subscription to NFL+ Premium with a $5 bet!

Michigan vs Texas Predictions for Week 2

The projected starting quarterback for Michigan is an open question, but Davis Warren looked a lot better than Alex Orji. Warren will try to revive the connection with tight end Colston Loveland, who looks like Michigan's best receiving target this season. Texas handled a much better quarterback last week, holding the Rams to 74 yards in the air. The secondary also grabbed two interceptions, so things could be bleak for Michigan regardless of who calls the shots. Saving graces for Michigan are running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, who will need to get going early and often. If the total were a little higher, the status of the defenses for both teams would have led me to take the under, but I have confidence that Ewers, along with Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden lined up outside, will get the job done in the passing game and score plenty of points. Running back Jaydon Blue may have a rough day, but they are deep enough to keep the position fresh, which should help Texas fight an uphill battle with that facet of the offense.

Final Score: Texas 24, Michigan 10