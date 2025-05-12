Fantasy Football
Aaron Shampklin News: Out in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Shampklin was waived by the Steelers on Monday.

Shampklin spent the majority of his 2024 campaign on the Steelers' practice squad an inked a reserve/future deal with the team in mid-January. However, it now appears Pittsburgh has decided to part ways with the 25-year-old running back. The Harvard product appeared in three regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, logging six carries for 17 yards in addition to 101 kick-return yards. Now a free agent, Shampklin will look to find work with a team in need of running-back depth.

