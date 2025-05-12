Aaron Shampklin News: Out in Pittsburgh

Shampklin was waived by the Steelers on Monday.

Shampklin spent the majority of his 2024 campaign on the Steelers' practice squad an inked a reserve/future deal with the team in mid-January. However, it now appears Pittsburgh has decided to part ways with the 25-year-old running back. The Harvard product appeared in three regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, logging six carries for 17 yards in addition to 101 kick-return yards. Now a free agent, Shampklin will look to find work with a team in need of running-back depth.