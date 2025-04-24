Fantasy Football
Abdul Carter Injury: Picked third overall by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 5:53pm

The Giants selected Carter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, third overall.

Carter (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) was widely considered a viable first overall pick, and at the third pick the former Penn State star could prove a foundational pickup for the Giants defense. Even with substantial investments made in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Carter will likely force his way into a three-down role at some point his rookie year, if not immediately. Carter's 12.0 total of sacks in 2024 doesn't fully capture how disruptive he was -- a better measure would be his 23.5 tackles for loss, which is a threshold rarely reached. It's possible that the Giants might consider moving Thibodeaux, if only because a talent like Carter can't stay on the bench for long. Although a stress fracture in his foot kept Carter from participating in pre-draft athletic testing, the injury won't require surgery and is considered close to a non-issue.

