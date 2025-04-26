Aeneas Peebles News: Late-round D-line depth for Ravens

The Ravens selected Peelbes in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Peebles relies on his short-area speed and agility to get to the passer and managed 21 career sacks split between Duke and Virginia Tech. He'll find it harder to make that style of play work in the pros, though he could slot into a depth role behind Travis Jones for the Ravens if he can turn in a strong training camp.