NFL Draft Special
Aeneas Peebles headshot

Aeneas Peebles News: Late-round D-line depth for Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:25pm

The Ravens selected Peelbes in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Peebles relies on his short-area speed and agility to get to the passer and managed 21 career sacks split between Duke and Virginia Tech. He'll find it harder to make that style of play work in the pros, though he could slot into a depth role behind Travis Jones for the Ravens if he can turn in a strong training camp.

Aeneas Peebles
Baltimore Ravens
