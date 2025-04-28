Ahmani Marshall News: Expected to join Browns

Marshall is slated to sign with Cleveland as an undrafted free, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Marshall is expected to head to Cleveland after amassing a career-high 713 yards and seven touchdowns on 149 carries during his final season at Appalachian State. He is one of two former Mountaineers who have signed with the team as an undrafted free agent along with Eli Wilson, and they will both look to compete for depth roles.