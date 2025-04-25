Aireontae Ersery News: Part of Houston O-line rebuld

The Texans selected Ersery in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

Houston is wheeling and dealing thus far in this draft and attacking positions of need. The Texans notably overhauled their offensive line this offseason and needed to restock it via the draft. Ersery is a massive tackle prospect at 6-foot-6 and 331 pounds, but he carries it well and clocked an excellent 5.01 40-yard dash at the combine. He's got plenty of seasoning with 38 career starts at left tackle for Minnesota and will be ready to play whether it's in place of Trent Brown or Cam Robinson when called upon.