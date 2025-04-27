A.J. Henning News: Set to join Dolphins
Henning is expected to sign with Miami as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Henning caught 104 passes for 1021 yards and eight touchdowns across his two seasons and at Northwestern and is now expected to join the Dolphins. He should have the opportunity to compete for a depth role or a spot on the team's practice squad.
A.J. Henning
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now