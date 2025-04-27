Fantasy Football
A.J. Henning News: Set to join Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Henning is expected to sign with Miami as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Henning caught 104 passes for 1021 yards and eight touchdowns across his two seasons and at Northwestern and is now expected to join the Dolphins. He should have the opportunity to compete for a depth role or a spot on the team's practice squad.

