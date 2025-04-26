Fantasy Football
Ajani Cornelius News: Lands with Dallas in Round 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Cowboys selected Cornelius in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Cornelius was the starting right tackle at Oregon for the last two seasons and played in 50 total collegiate games. That experience will serve him well, but his limited versatility -- he played exclusively right tackle in college-- could ultimately hinder his ability to make Dallas' roster out of camp. Even if he does break camp with the team, Cornelius will almost certainly be in a reserve role.

Ajani Cornelius
Dallas Cowboys
