Alex Barrett News: Let go by San Francisco

Barrett was waived by the 49ers on Monday.

The defensive end was let go to make room for kicker Greg Joseph, who might get a chance to compete with Jake Moody for the starting job. Barrett saw action in three games with the 49ers in 2024, playing on 23 defensive snaps and 64 special-teams snaps. Before that, he last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2020, also with the 49ers.