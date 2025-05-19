Fantasy Football
Alex Barrett

Alex Barrett News: Let go by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Barrett was waived by the 49ers on Monday.

The defensive end was let go to make room for kicker Greg Joseph, who might get a chance to compete with Jake Moody for the starting job. Barrett saw action in three games with the 49ers in 2024, playing on 23 defensive snaps and 64 special-teams snaps. Before that, he last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2020, also with the 49ers.

Alex Barrett
 Free Agent
