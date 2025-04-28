Fantasy Football
Alex Wright

Alex Wright News: Medically cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Wright (triceps) has been medically cleared to play, Scott Petrak of the BrownsZone reports.

Wright is now healthy again after suffering a torn triceps last October which forced him to miss the final 13 games of the regular season. He will likely spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a roster spot and can add value as both a depth defender and as a special teamer.

Alex Wright
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
