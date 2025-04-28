Alex Wright News: Medically cleared to play
Wright (triceps) has been medically cleared to play, Scott Petrak of the BrownsZone reports.
Wright is now healthy again after suffering a torn triceps last October which forced him to miss the final 13 games of the regular season. He will likely spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a roster spot and can add value as both a depth defender and as a special teamer.
