Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Alfred Collins headshot

Alfred Collins News: 49ers add big DT in Round 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 5:07pm

The 49ers selected Collins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Collins (6-foot-6, 332 pounds) is an enormous defensive tackle from Texas who boasts both extreme mass and reach (34 and 5/8-inch arms), giving him the ability to occupy blockers and disrupt passing lanes with his hands. Collins might lack the range necessary to play a three-down role, however, and might end up a rotational run-stopping specialist instead of a true starter. Collins is unlikely to emerge as an IDP option in most formats.

Alfred Collins
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now