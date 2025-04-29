Amar Johnson News: Slated to join Green Bay

Johnson is slated to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Johnson spent his four-year college career at South Dakota State, and in 2024 he rushed for 1,222 yards and 14 touchdowns on 193 carries while adding 30 catches for 233 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs is the lead back for the Packers, but Johnson will have a chance to compete against Emanuel Wilson, MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and Chris Brooks during OTAs and minicamp.