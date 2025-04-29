Amar Johnson News: Slated to join Green Bay
Johnson is slated to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Johnson spent his four-year college career at South Dakota State, and in 2024 he rushed for 1,222 yards and 14 touchdowns on 193 carries while adding 30 catches for 233 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs is the lead back for the Packers, but Johnson will have a chance to compete against Emanuel Wilson, MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and Chris Brooks during OTAs and minicamp.
Amar Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now