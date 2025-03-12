Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre James headshot

Andre James News: Officially cut by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Raiders released James on Wednesday.

The move was expected, and it's now official. If designated as a post-June 1 cut, the move clears $3.15 million in cap space for the Raiders but leaves behind more than $5.5 million in dead money. If Las Vegas is taking the cap hit all at once and making James a straight cut, the team clears just over $1.4 million while incurring more than $7.2 million in dead money charges. James played just one season of his three-year, $24 million contract and started 11 games in 2024.

Andre James
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now