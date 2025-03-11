Fantasy Football
Andrew Rupcich Injury: To remain in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Rupcich (triceps) is in line to re-sign with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rupcich will return to Tennessee to handle a familiar depth role along the team's O-line. He suited up for the Titans' first seven games of 2024 before suffering a torn triceps, then landing on IR. Rupcich will work to recover in time to be a full participant by the start of training camp.

Andrew Rupcich
Tennessee Titans
