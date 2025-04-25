Anthony Belton News: Heads to Green Bay

The Packers selected Belton in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Belton is an older prospect (24 years old) with plenty of experience under his belt with 32 starts at left tackle for North Carolina State. He tested as a good athlete at the combine especially for his above-average size (6-foot-6, 336 pounds). Given how early he was selected, Belton has a chance to compete for the starting left tackle job as a rookie.