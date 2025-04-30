Anthony Firkser News: Cut by Kansas City

The Chiefs released Firkser on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Firkser inked a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs after their Super Bowl loss, but he's out of a roster spot following the NFL Draft and Kansas City's signings of undrafted rookies Jake Briningstool and Tre Watson. Firkser, 30, hasn't registered a regular-season catch since securing nine passes for the Falcons in 2022.