Anthony Firkser headshot

Anthony Firkser News: Cut by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 5:33pm

The Chiefs released Firkser on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Firkser inked a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs after their Super Bowl loss, but he's out of a roster spot following the NFL Draft and Kansas City's signings of undrafted rookies Jake Briningstool and Tre Watson. Firkser, 30, hasn't registered a regular-season catch since securing nine passes for the Falcons in 2022.

Anthony Firkser
 Free Agent
