Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Landphere headshot

Anthony Landphere News: Let go by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The Buccaneers waived Landphere on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Landphere was one of 15 undrafted rookies who signed with the Buccaneers after the 2025 NFL Draft. Assuming he clears waivers, the Memphis product will look to join a team in need of depth at tight end. Landphere finished his final season at Memphis with 33 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns.

Anthony Landphere
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now