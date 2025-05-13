Anthony Landphere News: Let go by Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers waived Landphere on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Landphere was one of 15 undrafted rookies who signed with the Buccaneers after the 2025 NFL Draft. Assuming he clears waivers, the Memphis product will look to join a team in need of depth at tight end. Landphere finished his final season at Memphis with 33 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns.