Ar'Darius Washington News: Staying in Baltimore

The Ravens signed Washington to a one-year deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The undrafted safety from TCU has spent the past four seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 25 regular-season contests during that time. Washington is coming off a career year in 2024, playing in all 17 of Baltimore's regular-season games and tallying 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and eight passes defended, with two interceptions, across 833 total snaps (677 defensive and 156 on special teams). The 25-year-old served as the Ravens' top free safety last season and is expected to compete for role again throughout the summer.