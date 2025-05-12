Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Asante Samuel headshot

Asante Samuel Injury: Underwent neck surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Samuel (neck/shoulder) underwent neck surgery in April, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel will have a check-up appointment in July. The 25-year-old free agent cornerback visited with the Saints on Monday, but he will reconvene with interested teams after deemed fully healthy. Samuel appeared in just four regular-season games last season due to shoulder and neck issues. He's aiming to return to the field in 2025.

Asante Samuel
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now