Ashton Jeanty News: Vegas bound

The Raiders selected Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

There was plenty of speculation earlier Thursday that Jeanty would be the fifth pick, but a shakeup at the top of the board changed the course of the draft and allowed the Raiders an opportunity to swoop in and immediately change their backfield. Jeanty put up video game-like numbers during his three seasons at Boise State with 4,769 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns to go with 80 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns on 100 targets. He ran for a whopping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries in his final season. To average 7.0 yards per carry when defenses spent the entire week gameplanning how to slow him down shows just how special of a running back Jeanty is. He didn't test at the NFL Combine, but the production and a look at the film suggest that he's an above-average athlete for an NFL running back. The fit couldn't be much better for Jeanty's workload projection, as the Raiders were dead-last in the NFL in rushing yards (1,357) and YPC (3.6) last season. Playing for a coach like Pete Carroll will also help solidify his usage. The Raiders' offensive line is a bit of a question mark, but even so, Jeanty's pre-draft status as the top fantasy rookie in redraft and in dynasty remains unchanged.