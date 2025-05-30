Audric Estime News: Workload could increase Year 2

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Estime is a "back that requires enough touches" and "just didn't have enough as a rookie," but is "going to get those opportunities" during the 2025 season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Estime and fellow incumbent Jaleel McLaughlin opened OTAs taking the majority of first-team running back reps, but courtesy of his second-round draft capital, it shouldn't take long for rookie RJ Harvey to climb the depth chart. A 2024 fifth-round pick, Estime racked up 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns across 14 regular-season games as a rookie, while securing all five of his targets for 27 yards and fumbling twice (one lost). He was also a healthy scratch for the team's wild-card round playoff loss to the Vikings. Harvey's addition to the backfield figures to more than account for the touches vacated by Javonte Williams' departure for Dallas in free agency, but Payton appears to still envision a clear role for Estime, even acknowledging that his bruising rushing style requires ample opportunities to wear down opposing defenses. At 5-foot-11, 227-pounds, Estime could operate as a 'thunder' complement to the 5-foot-8, 205-pound Harvey's 'lightning,' though the latter tailback demonstrated an ability to withstand a workhorse role during his time at UCF.