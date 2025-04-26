Barryn Sorrell News: Green Bay adds pass rusher

The Packers selected Sorrell in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Sorrell (6-foot-3, 256 pounds) was a quality three-year starter at Texas, where he produced workmanlike box scores (15.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss in his final 43 games) and provided a steadying, consistent presence for the Longhorns. Sorrell's competent but modest production led to the assumption that he must lack athleticism, but Sorrell quietly posted very good numbers at the 2025 NFL Combine, with his speed (4.68-second 40), explosiveness (121-inch broad jump) and quickness (7.06-second three-cone drill) all grading safely above average. If Lukas Van Ness fails to claim the starting role opposite Rashan Gary, Sorrell might eventually make his way into Green Bay's starting lineup.