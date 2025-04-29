Ben DiNucci News: Cut by New Orleans

DiNucci was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

DiNucci signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints in January, but with the team selecting Tyler Shough in the second round of last week's 2025 NFL Draft, DiNucci is the odd man out. The quarterback last appeared in an NFL contest in 2020 with the Cowboys and he'll likely have to settle for a practice squad spot to open the 2025 season.