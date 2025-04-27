Ben Wooldridge News: Set to ink deal with Patriots

Wooldridge is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Ben Wooldridge of NESN.com reports.

Wooldridge spent three years at Fresno State before transferring to Louisiana where he stayed for four more seasons. He started 18 games with the Ragin' Cajuns, leading the team to an 8-3 record in 2024 while completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 174 yards and five scores. Following the draft, the Patriots only have Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs on their official roster, meaning there's an opening for Wooldridge to earn the No. 3 job, but he'll certainly face more competition for that role.