Bernhard Seikovits News: Let go by Arizona
Seikovits was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Seikovits signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January, but he may now be looking for another opportunity elsewhere. The tight end has spent the last four years with the Cardinals' organization after being allocated to the team via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2021, but he's yet to make his NFL debut.
Bernhard Seikovits
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now