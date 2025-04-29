Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bernhard Seikovits headshot

Bernhard Seikovits News: Let go by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 5:14pm

Seikovits was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Seikovits signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January, but he may now be looking for another opportunity elsewhere. The tight end has spent the last four years with the Cardinals' organization after being allocated to the team via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2021, but he's yet to make his NFL debut.

Bernhard Seikovits
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now