Bilhal Kone News: Ravens add sixth-round cornerback

The Ravens selected Kone in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

Kone (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is a corner with height and speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) who had to work his way up through the collegiate minors by playing two years at Iowa Central Community College and one year at Indiana State before playing his final two seasons at Western Michigan. Kone will likely compete with 2024 fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa for the third boundary corner spot behind Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie.