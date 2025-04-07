Bill Murray News: Re-signs with Chicago

The Bears re-signed Murray (pectoral) on Monday.

Murray was an exclusive rights free agent, and Chicago opted to bring him back for a second season. The 27-year-old played in just three games last year and worked in a rotational role, logging 21 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps in those contests. Murray ended the season on IR due to a pectoral injury but is expected to be ready to suit up by Week 1 of the upcoming campaign.