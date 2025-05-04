BJ Thompson Injury: Cut by KC, likely to return

The Chiefs waived Thompson (chest) with a failed physical Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Thompson was let go along with linebacker Blake Lynch in order to clear space for incoming undrafted free agents. However, Thompson is expected to clear waivers, in which case he'll return to the Chiefs on injured reserve, per Derrick. Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting last June and spent the campaign on the non-football illness list. He's continuing to rehab, and the Chiefs remain committed to helping him recover, according to a source familiar with the situation.