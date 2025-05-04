Fantasy Football
Blake Lynch headshot

Blake Lynch News: Let go by KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 8:00am

The Chiefs waived Lynch on Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Lynch was let go along with defensive end BJ Thompson (chest) in order to clear space for incoming undrafted free agents. Lynch played in one game for Kansas City last season, tallying six tackles while playing 25 defensive snaps in the regular-season finale versus Denver. He hasn't had a significant role with an NFL club since playing in 16 regular-season contests and recording 2.0 sacks with Minnesota in 2021.

Blake Lynch
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
