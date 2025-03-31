Brad Robbins News: Inks deal with Buffalo

The Bills signed Robbins on Monday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Robbins was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in 2023 and punted in all 17 regular-season games for Cincinnati that season, averaging 40.1 net yards per punt as a rookie. He opened the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with a leg injury and was then cut by the Bengals last September. Robbins didn't find a new home last season and will now compete with Jake Camarda in Buffalo this offseason.