Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Braden Smith headshot

Braden Smith News: Future with team uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:20pm

Smith (personal) intends to play next season, but the Colts aren't certain to keep him on the roster, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith missed the final five games of the 2024 season while dealing with a personal matter, and he sat out seven games in 2023 due to injuries. The offensive tackle has been an effective starter when healthy, and he's slated to account for $19.75 million against the Colts' salary cap next season, the final year of the four-year contract he signed in 2021.

Braden Smith
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now