Brady Breeze News: Gets shot with Carolina

Breeze (undisclosed) will try out for the Panthers this weekend, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 2021 sixth-round pick from Oregon was dropped by the Browns with an undisclosed injury in late August of 2024, but his tryout with the Panthers this weekend suggests he's moved past the issue. Breeze most recently appeared in an NFL regular-season game with Lions in 2022, playing 40 special-teams snaps and failing to record a stat across two contests.