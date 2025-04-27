Brady Cook News: Expected to join Jets

Cook is slated to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Kyle Helms of ABC reports.

Cook should head to New York after completing 201 of his 321 pass attempts for 2535 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to carrying the ball 87 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Missouri. He should have the opportunity to compete with Jordan Travis (lower leg) and Adrian Martinez for the team's No. 3 quarterback spot.