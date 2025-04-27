Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brady Cook headshot

Brady Cook News: In line to join Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 10:45am

Cook is slated to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Kyle Helms of ABC reports.

Cook should head to New York after completing 201 of his 321 pass attempts for 2535 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to carrying the ball 87 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Missouri. He should have the opportunity to compete with Jordan Travis (lower leg) and Adrian Martinez for the team's No. 3 quarterback spot.

Brady Cook
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now