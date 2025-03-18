Brandon Hill Injury: Let go by Houston

Hill was waived by the Texans with a failed physical designation Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hill missed the entirety of the 2024 season while nursing a right leg injury with Houston, which still appears to be not fully healed. The safety will now potentially look to latch on elsewhere ahead of the 2025 campaign. Hill has yet to record a tackle in his NFL career, playing in two games with the Texans in 2023, logging 25 snaps on special teams and two with the defensive unit.