Brock Hoffman News: Tendered by Dallas
Hoffman signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hoffman entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent and Dallas has now secured him for another year in 2025. The interior offensive lineman could be thrust into a starting role at right guard next season after Zack Martin announced his plans to retire after more than a decade with the Cowboys.
