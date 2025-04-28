Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce Pierre headshot

Bryce Pierre News: Coming to Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Pierre is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

AT UCLA last season, the tight end caught 11 passes for 94 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. Pierre only started six collegiate games over the past three seasons at UCLA and Arizona State. Carolina's top two tight ends from last year, Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders, appear to be in line to hold those spots again as offseason activities approach, but Pierre could compete for a spot behind them.

Bryce Pierre
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now