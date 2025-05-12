Bucky Williams News: Dropped by L.A.
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Chargers on Monday.
The Appalachian State product missed all of the Chargers' 2025 campaign due to an undisclosed injury. However, after being waived without an injury designation Monday, he appears to have moved past the issue. Williams will now likely look to catch on with a team in need of interior offensive line depth.
Bucky Williams
Free Agent
