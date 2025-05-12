Fantasy Football
Bucky Williams headshot

Bucky Williams News: Dropped by L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Chargers on Monday.

The Appalachian State product missed all of the Chargers' 2025 campaign due to an undisclosed injury. However, after being waived without an injury designation Monday, he appears to have moved past the issue. Williams will now likely look to catch on with a team in need of interior offensive line depth.

