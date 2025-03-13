Fantasy Football
Byron Cowart headshot

Byron Cowart News: Signed by Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Cowart signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the entire 2023 season on the Jets' practice squad, Cowart played in 15 regular-season games (including seven starts) for the Bears in 2024 and finished with 26 tackles (14 solo), including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Cowart will use the offseason and training camp to compete for the second starting job at defensive tackle next to Quinnen Williams (hamstring).

Byron Cowart
New York Jets
More Stats & News
