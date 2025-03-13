Byron Cowart News: Signed by Gang Green

Cowart signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the entire 2023 season on the Jets' practice squad, Cowart played in 15 regular-season games (including seven starts) for the Bears in 2024 and finished with 26 tackles (14 solo), including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Cowart will use the offseason and training camp to compete for the second starting job at defensive tackle next to Quinnen Williams (hamstring).