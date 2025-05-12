Cade McDonald News: Headed to Cleveland

McDonald signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After participating in the Browns' rookie minicamp, McDonald has officially been added to Cleveland's roster. The 24-year-old spent his first four collegiate seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Miami (OH) for his final two. During his time at Miami, the 5-foot-11 wideout caught 80 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns. While he's likely an extra body for offseason activities, McDonald will now have a chance to earn a spot on the Browns' practice squad.