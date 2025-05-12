Caden Prieskorn News: Let go by Detroit

Prieskorn was waived by the Lions on Monday.

The tight end initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent after the draft, but he was cut to make room for Luke Deal after the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend, per Jeff Risdon of USA Today. Prieskorn caught 57 passes for 850 yards and seven touchdowns in 23 games at Ole Miss, but he projects more as a run blocker in the pros due to his physicality and lack of speed.